A person died after being discovered on railway tracks, prompting a massive emergency response

Trains between Ashford and Canterbury West were delayed in the early hours of Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after police and paramedics were called to Hythe Road in Ashford.

It is unknown whether the victim was a man or a woman, or how old they were, and officers are working to identify the victim and they’re next of kin.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, and police say they are looking into how they died.

Major delays of several hours were reported as trains were unable to run along the line, causing problems on the Kent network.

Replacement buses have been called into service affected stations.

Southeastern reported that the lines had been cleared by 9 a.m., allowing this morning’s services to proceed as planned.

According to a spokesman for British Transport Police: “Following reports of a casualty on the tracks, British Transport Police were called to Hythe Road in Ashford.

“Paramedics were also called, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased and determine the full extent of their death.”