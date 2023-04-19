A person has been hit by a train, and emergency services are on the scene

Trains between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport are expected to be severely disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horley.

“It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horley,” said a spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the operator in charge of Southern and Thameslink services.

“All lines between these stations are closed while the emergency services deal with this incident.”

“We advise you to avoid travelling to or from Gatwick Airport.”

GTR has arranged for ticket acceptance on numerous alternative routes, which we will detail in the tweet that follows.

Passengers can use their ticket on TfL 405 between Redhill and East Croydon (for Merstham, Coulsdon South, Coulsdon Town, and Purley) and all TfL routes between London Terminals and Bedford at no additional cost.

Additional ticket acceptance:

Southeastern, between London and Tonbridge/Hastings London Underground, between London Terminals London Overground on all routes Tramlink between East Croydon and Wimbledon Alternative Southern and Thameslink services between Brighton/London Disruption is expected until at least 3pm.