Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A person has been hit by a train, and emergency services are on the scene

A person has been hit by a train, and emergency services are on the scene

by uknip247
A Person Has Been Hit By A Train, And Emergency Personnel Are On The Scene

Trains between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport are expected to be severely disrupted after a person was hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horley.

“It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horley,” said a spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the operator in charge of Southern and Thameslink services.

“All lines between these stations are closed while the emergency services deal with this incident.”

“We advise you to avoid travelling to or from Gatwick Airport.”

GTR has arranged for ticket acceptance on numerous alternative routes, which we will detail in the tweet that follows.

Passengers can use their ticket on TfL 405 between Redhill and East Croydon (for Merstham, Coulsdon South, Coulsdon Town, and Purley) and all TfL routes between London Terminals and Bedford at no additional cost.

Additional ticket acceptance:

Southeastern, between London and Tonbridge/Hastings London Underground, between London Terminals London Overground on all routes Tramlink between East Croydon and Wimbledon Alternative Southern and Thameslink services between Brighton/London Disruption is expected until at least 3pm.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK Chief of the Defence Staff visits India to strengthen military ties

UK Royal Navy’s offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey visits Honiara

Russia-aligned hackers are increasingly targeting Britain’s critical infrastructure with the aim of causing disruption or destruction

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an incident in Southampton

A sick and perverted has been embarrassingly given a suspended sentence for possessing more than 62,000 indecent images and videos of children

Have you seen Theo, aged 16?

Officers investigating an assault on a man in Whitstable are appealing for members of the public who assisted him to come forward

App developers on Google Play store offered payment choices following CMA probe

Police are concerned for the whereabouts of missing teenager Macey Taylor from Horsham

Police are appealing for help to find missing 15-year-old Ethan from Camberley

The family of a woman who was sadly found dead after a multi-agency search have paid tribute to her

Millions of Android users have been warned, with security experts urging them to check their phones after a cyber attack infected many popular apps

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.