A person has been hit by a train at Mottingham station The London air ambulance has also been called to incident

A person was hit by a train near Mottingham station this afternoon, causing services on the Sidcup line to be suspended between Lewisham and Sidcup.

Tickets are accepted on local buses operating between Dartford and Lewisham.

The London air ambulance helicopter has been spotted in the area and landed nearby.

On a train, emergency personnel are assisting passengers.

If you are affected by the events, call the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.

We have contacted British Transport Police for more information.