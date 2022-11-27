A person has been hit by a train in West London

Emergency services have been called to on le Railway station in West London after a person was struck by a train.

Officers from the Met Police and British Transport Police have been called to the station on Syon Lane in Isleworth just after the incident happened on Sunday evening.

Services that run through the station have been seriously affected as the line has been closed for investigation work to be carried out and for the person to be treated by Paramedics and Hems Doctors.

There condition or the nature of injuries not currently known

The British Transport Polic has been approached for comment

More to follow