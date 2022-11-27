Sunday, November 27, 2022
Sunday, November 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Person Has Been Hit By A Train In West London
Home BREAKING A person has been hit by a train in West London

A person has been hit by a train in West London

by @uknip247

Emergency services have been called to  on le Railway station in West London after a person was struck by a train.

 

Officers from the Met Police and British Transport Police have been called to the station on  Syon Lane in Isleworth just after the incident happened on Sunday evening.

Services that run through the station have been seriously affected as the line has been closed for investigation work to be carried out and for the person to be treated by Paramedics and Hems Doctors.

There condition or the nature of injuries  not currently known

 

The British Transport Polic has been approached for comment

 

More to follow

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Met Police officer escapes serious injury after collision with a Toyota Yaris

Armed standoff with Police in a flat continues as surrounding properties are...

The family of a child killed in a collision in Crawley on...

A man in his 20s has died following a single vehicle road...

Man arrested for drink and death by dangerous driving after a woman...

A young man is seen in the first picture smiling while enjoying...

Long delays on the M2 motorway in Kent after second serious crash...

Dashcam footage captured a dangerous driver’s disregard for the law and public...

Police snared a drug dealer and recovered bags of cocaine and weapons...

Detectives have charged five men after a man was injured following a...

Police have identified the two teenage boys who were killed by stabbings...

Over 100 firefighters called to tackle mass cannabis grow that rips through...