Sunday, April 30, 2023
A person has been hit by an underground train at Angel tube station this evening

by uknip247
Northern line services were have been suspended between Kennington and Camden after the person was reported to be on the tracks.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

Three fire engines alongside marked and unmarked police cars are at Angel Tube station

A witness has praised tube staff for the “speedy evacuation ” and for keeping the situation under control.

British Transport Police have been contacted for more information

