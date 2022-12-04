A person has been killed after being hit by a train at Mottingham Station

A person was killed after being hit by a train in South London (Sunday, December 4).

A train struck the person just before midday today between Lewisham and Sidcup stations in South London. The London Ambulance Service (LAS) responded to the incident at Mottingham Railway Station at 11.50 a.m. today.

Trains were halted for approximately two hours while LAS dispatched an ambulance crew, an incident response officer, medics, and a hazardous area response team to the scene. Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the person died at the scene.

“We were called at 11:50am on 4 December to reports of an incident at Mottingham Railway Station,” a London ambulance service spokesman said. An ambulance crew, an incident response officer, two medics in fast response vehicles, and members of our hazardous area response team were dispatched. Unfortunately, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Southeastern trains were halted between Lewisham and Sidcup this afternoon while emergency services dealt with the incident. At 11.53 a.m., Southeastern Railways tweeted to inform passengers that a train had hit someone in the area and that the electric current to trains had been turned off as a result.

The train operator issued an emergency statement on its website, saying, “A person has been hit by a train between Lewisham and Sidcup.” Trains may be cancelled, delayed, or revised while emergency services respond to the incident.” Southeastern Railways has warned passengers to expect delays until 3 p.m.

National Rail and Southeastern Railways are urging anyone who has been affected by today’s incident to contact Samaritans if they need to talk. “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to,” National Rail tweeted. For a confidential chat, call the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone.”