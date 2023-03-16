Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Person Has Killed On By A Train
Home BREAKING A person has been killed by a train at a rural railway crossing near Basingstoke

A person has been killed by a train at a rural railway crossing near Basingstoke

by uknip247

A person has been killed at a secluded railway crossing. near Oakley, just outside Basingstoke this afternoon

British Transport Police has confirmed that a person has been killed at Parlour Gates Pedestrian Level Crossing after being struck by a train just after 1pm this afternoon.

BTP officers were joined by their Hampshire Police counterparts and Southcentral Coast Ambulance paramedics at the scene where the person was pronounced dead.

Work is now ongoing to identify the person and inform their next of kin.

Network Rail is warning passengers that the incident is set to cause delays of up to an hour on services in the area.

A spokesman British Transport Police said : Officers were called to the line near Basingstoke at 1.13pm today (16 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, and sadly someone has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious.’

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the murder of Corey Junior Davis in Newham in 2017...

Police investigating a car crash that left two people in hospital are...

Government commits up to £3.5 billion to the future of tech and...

A fire at a bungalow in Dymchurch, Romney Marsh, is believed to...

Passenger watchdog responds to the latest round of disruptive strike action

Malfunctioning cell behaviour could be a drug target in Long COVID

Fire damaged half of the lower ground floor of a three-story terraced...

A prolific burglar who targeted a house in Sutton Valence while on...

Women in Finance charter shows continued improvements in female representation

Healthy relationships make the biggest difference

On-Monogamy Lifestyle: Is It Acceptable in the UK?

Millions of people will benefit from specific support to look for work,...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More