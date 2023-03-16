A person has been killed by a train at a rural railway crossing near Basingstoke

A person has been killed at a secluded railway crossing. near Oakley, just outside Basingstoke this afternoon

British Transport Police has confirmed that a person has been killed at Parlour Gates Pedestrian Level Crossing after being struck by a train just after 1pm this afternoon.

BTP officers were joined by their Hampshire Police counterparts and Southcentral Coast Ambulance paramedics at the scene where the person was pronounced dead.

Work is now ongoing to identify the person and inform their next of kin.

Network Rail is warning passengers that the incident is set to cause delays of up to an hour on services in the area.

A spokesman British Transport Police said : Officers were called to the line near Basingstoke at 1.13pm today (16 March) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

Paramedics also attended, and sadly someone has been pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.

This incident is not being treated as suspicious.’