A person has died after being hit by a train at Turnham Green station on Thursday evening

British Transport Police say officers and other emergency services were called to the scene just after 7pm and found the victim injured on the tracks. The person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Services were suspended from Stamford Brook on the Piccadilly line. Passengers reported the train on which they were travelling being reversed back to the station.

Turnham Green station reopened within two hours of the incident.

Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and the police say a file will be prepared for the coroner.

It is the third death reported at the station in just over a year. Someone was killed in similar circumstances on 28 March and four months previously, 41-year-old Shivahar Sirikananathan of Isleworth, died at the station after jumping in front of a train.