Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, December 2, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Person Has Died After Being Hit By A Train At Turnham Green Station On Thursday Evening
Home BREAKING A person has died after being hit by a train at Turnham Green station on Thursday evening

A person has died after being hit by a train at Turnham Green station on Thursday evening

by @uknip247

British Transport Police say officers and other emergency services were called to the scene just after 7pm and found the victim injured on the tracks. The person was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Services were suspended from Stamford Brook on the Piccadilly line. Passengers reported the train on which they were travelling being reversed back to the station.

Turnham Green station reopened within two hours of the incident.

Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and the police say a file will be prepared for the coroner.

It is the third death reported at the station in just over a year. Someone was killed in similar circumstances on 28 March and four months previously, 41-year-old Shivahar Sirikananathan of Isleworth, died at the station after jumping in front of a train.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Melksham woman has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty...

Detectives are issuing an image of a man they would like to...

A teenager has been jailed for a knife robbery of a young...

A new way to diagnose Endometriosisis is being launched today and its...

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Sainsbury’s at Leeds station are releasing...

Detectives investigating the murder of Leroy Mitchell at a silent disco in...

Homicide detectives and the family of murder victim Deshaun James Tuitt are...

Detectives investigating the murders of two 16-year-olds: Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanki...

Police in Rotherham are appealing for your help after a delivery driver...

Adam Lloyd is wanted in connection to a recall to prison

A violent man stubbed out a cigarette on a woman’s head and...

15 year old and Sixteen year old set to appear in court...