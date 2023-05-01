Monday, May 1, 2023
A person has died after being hit by a train in North London this afternoon. British Transport Police officers were called to a casualty on the tracks at Harringay West station in Hornsey

by uknip247
A Commuter Has Been Hit By A Train Between Finsbury Park And Alexandra Palace In North London, Putting Services In Both Directions To A Halt

National Rail said major disruption was expected until at least 7 p.m., with cancellations and delays of up to 90 minutes for rail passengers. Since around 3 p.m., the East Coast Main Line between King’s Cross and Peterborough has been closed as emergency services work to clear the incident.

“Officers were called to the line close to Harringay railway station at 14:27 following reports of a casualty on the tracks,” a BTP spokesperson said. Paramedics were also called, however a person was pronounced deceased at the site.

“Officers are formally identifying the deceased and notifying their next of kin.” The occurrence is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be created.”

