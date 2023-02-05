Sunday, February 5, 2023
A Person Has Died In A Fatal Fire In Richmond
A person has died in a fatal fire in Richmond

by uknip247

A person was tragically killed after a fatal flat fire ripped through a property in Ham close this evening.

Residents and members of the public were asked to avoid the area while the emergency response at the Field House property was underway.

The London Fire Brigade was called shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, after a neighbour reported hearing a smoke alarm sounding within the building.

Four fire engines and approximately 30 firefighters and officers were dispatched to the scene.

When they broke into the property, they discovered a deceased person inside.

An investigation has been launched into the cause, and officers from the Met Police are attempting to contact the person’s next of kin.

