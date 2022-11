Police were called at about 4.05pm on Sunday, 13 November to reports of a fire inside a flat on Netley Road in Brentford.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Three people were treated by the London Ambulance Service. Despite the efforts of paramedics, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people have been taken to the hospital; Police say they await an update on their condition.

A number of neighbouring properties have been evacuated.