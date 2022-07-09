In Maidstone, a person was rescued from the River Medway.

A person needed to be rescued after falling into the River Medway off Mill Street in Maidstone.

Three fire engines and a water safety unit were dispatched to the scene. Crews wore dry suits and used depth poles to reach and save the man. SECAmb was entrusted with his care.

Following the rescue, firefighters are reminding people to exercise caution when near water.

Rivers and lakes are often deeper than they appear, and even if the temperature is warm outside, you can still get cold water shock.

And, if you’re out drinking with friends, stay away from water and make sure everyone gets home safely. Arrange for lifts, take a taxi, or if walking, choose well-lit paths away from rivers, lakes, and the coast.

If you or someone else is in trouble in the water, dial 999 right away. Inland water rescue, such as a lake rescue