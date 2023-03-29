Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A person was killed after being hit by an underground train on the central line

A person was killed after being hit by an underground train on the central line

by uknip247
A Person Was Killed After Being Hit By An Underground Train On The Central Line

A person has been killed after being hit by a London Underground train (Wednesday, March 29). Due to the incident, the Central line lost service on an East London section.

They were pronounced dead at the scene at Ilford’s Newbury Park station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed that a person was struck around 8.30 a.m.

The individual has yet to be identified.

They stated: “Officers were dispatched to Newbury station at 8:37 a.m. after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics were also called, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the individual and notify their family. The incident is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”

Transport for London confirmed that there was no service between Leytonstone and Grange Hill via Newbury Park (TfL). It is now open again.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

UK and Sweden strengthen defence relationship as ministers sign agreement on self-propelled guns

UPDATED: Emergency services called Woolwich Arsenal Station after a person is hit by a train

Firefighters have issued a candle safety warning after a house fire on Davidson Road in Croydon

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has honoured its longest-serving members of staff at a presentation evening held at Venue Cymru

The fire is thought to have been caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials

A man, who murdered a “happy, gentle and thoughtful” mother has been sentenced to life in prison

The last year has been a year of firsts for technology in the UK

New support for Afghans in UK hotels to find settled housing

Building a shared understanding of emerging technologies

A burglar who left his DNA at the scene of a Tonbridge break-in has been jailed

A violent offender who assaulted and threatened to kill a woman he met in the pub was arrested after punching and hitting another man...

Officers attended and found two males with stab injuries after a fight in Ruislip

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More