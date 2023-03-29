A person was killed after being hit by an underground train on the central line

A person has been killed after being hit by a London Underground train (Wednesday, March 29). Due to the incident, the Central line lost service on an East London section.

They were pronounced dead at the scene at Ilford’s Newbury Park station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police confirmed that a person was struck around 8.30 a.m.

The individual has yet to be identified.

They stated: “Officers were dispatched to Newbury station at 8:37 a.m. after receiving reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics were also called, but a person was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are working to identify the individual and notify their family. The incident is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be prepared.”

Transport for London confirmed that there was no service between Leytonstone and Grange Hill via Newbury Park (TfL). It is now open again.