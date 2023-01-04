A personal trainer from west London has been murdered on the Caribbean island of Jamaica after being shot

Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was discovered with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James on Monday, according to police.

Witnesses reported hearing “loud explosions,” according to the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Mr Patterson, 33, was taken to the hospital but could not be revived, according to the police.

The 33-year-old was approached by a man brandishing a gun while standing on the pool deck of a villa in Bogue Hill around 11:45 a.m. local time (4.45pm UK time) on Monday.

Officers from the Montego Bay Police Department received reports that Mr Patterson was standing near the guest house’s pool.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said they were “supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities”.

According to local media, a 34-year-old man has been arrested.