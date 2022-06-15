Prosecutors gave a graphic and detailed account of Michael Scott’s abuse to the court, and his family was present.

Scott, 48, started abusing the girl after they began communicating on social media. A victim’s friend then noticed naked pictures being exchanged between the two on her phone.

Scott, of no fixed abode, was also found with videos and pictures of him abusing the girl on his phone.

In court, his actions in the Derby area were described as “debasing and disgusting.”

Scott has now been sentenced to six years in prison, is barred from having any contact with females under the age of 18, is on the sex offenders register, and is subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

On Tuesday, June 7, prosecutor Henry James told Derby Crown Court: “Out of a depraved and sexual interest, he showered her with gifts. She was perplexed. She was aware that it was incorrect.

Scott systematically used her as a thing to maul and foul whenever the mood struck him.”

Mr James stated that the gifts included a laptop and sex toys, and the victim later detailed a “catalogue of foul and depraved” acts committed by Scott to police.

Scans of Scott’s phone revealed internet searches to determine whether iMessages could be used as evidence in court.

Mr James read out a brief victim personal statement in which the victim stated: “I was scared and worried at the time this happened.

He threatened to kill me. I didn’t feel secure. I feel like I’m dealing with what happened well.”

On March 23, Scott pleaded guilty to two counts of having sex with an underage girl.

The prosecution accepted pleas of not guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images as an aggravating feature of the offences.

Judge Shaun Smith QC sentenced Scott to concurrent six-year sentences on both charges, saying: “You showered her with gifts and attention and proceeded to develop a relationship with her over a two-year period, during which you abused her in a particularly significant and unimaginable way. To use the prosecutor’s words, you “systematically used and abused her.”” You recorded some of what happened, and while no charges have been filed, they aggravate your situation. Your phone contained images of you abusing her. What you did must be unfathomable to the average person.” The entire situation was demeaning and disgusting, and it was in your hands as a 48-year-old adult. Your desires clearly got the best of you because you had previously been of good character. You had a good name that you have now lost, a livelihood that you have now lost, and a home that you have now lost.”

Scott will serve half of his sentence in prison before being released on supervised release. He must sign the sex offender register and is subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order, as well as being barred from any contact with females under the age of 18 and from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.