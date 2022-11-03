A pervert who committed a sex act outside care homes in East Lancashire while wearing women’s underwear has been found guilty of indecent exposure

Shocked witnesses described how Paul Whittaker entered the grounds of

various care homes in the area wearing women’s underwear, including a bra,

knickers and stockings, and exposed himself to staff. He also wore masks or

put underwear over his face in an attempt to hide his identity.

The first offence took place in Burnley at 4.30am and 5am on August 17,

last year, when Whittaker was seen in the grounds of a care home wearing a

white clown mask, white basque, pink bloomer style knickers, with stockings

and suspenders.

The second offence took place in Brierfield at 11.15pm on New Year’s Eve

when Whittaker exposed himself while wearing knickers on his head.

The third offence took place in Burnley between 7am and 7.15am on January

27 when Whittaker was seen exposing himself while wearing a mask and

Spiderman-like jogging bottoms.

The fourth offence took place in Burnley at 6am on February 2 when

Whittaker was seen exposing himself while wearing a ‘white bandage’

Halloween-style mask with blood dripping from it, a blue long sleeved top

and a white bra.

The fifth offence took place in Burnley at 4am on April 24 when Whittaker

was caught on CCTV exposing himself while wearing similar clothing to when

he committed the same offence in Brierfield.

The final offence took place in Burnley at 2.50am on May 10 when Whittaker

was recorded on a mobile phone exposing himself while wearing a head

covering, suspected to be light-coloured underwear, a light-coloured bra on

his chest, with a blue coloured nurse / medical top which was open at the

front, ripped suspenders, and pink knickers.

Enquiries relating to a Peugeot 206 captured on CCTV around some of the

times and locations the offences took place led officers to the home

address of 53-year-old Whittaker.

Inside his then home in Berrington Way, Oakworth, Keighley, officers found

numerous items, including, women’s underwear in the defendant’s bedroom and

clothing matching that worn during the commission of the offences.

Following a trial at Burnley Crown Court, Whittaker, now of no fixed

address, was found guilty of six counts of indecent exposure. He was

remanded into custody to be sentenced on December 21.

DC Lee Walker, of Burnley CID, said: “Whittaker is a prolific offender who

carried out his perverted offending over a prolonged period of time. A

significant amount of police resources went into identifying and arresting

Whittaker. Without that I am convinced that he would still be offending

today.“Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Whittaker refused to

admit what he had done. I would like to thank the jury for their considered

verdicts and my colleagues for their professionalism and dedication during

this complex investigation.“I know the public will be appalled by

Whittaker’s abhorrent offending and pleased that this persistent offender

is now behind bars.”