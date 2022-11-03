A pervert who committed a sex act outside care homes in East Lancashire while wearing women’s underwear has been found guilty of indecent exposure

Shocked witnesses described how Paul Whittaker entered the grounds of
various care homes in the area wearing women’s underwear, including a bra,
knickers and stockings, and exposed himself to staff. He also wore masks or
put underwear over his face in an attempt to hide his identity.
The first offence took place in Burnley at 4.30am and 5am on August 17,
last year, when Whittaker was seen in the grounds of a care home wearing a
white clown mask, white basque, pink bloomer style knickers, with stockings
and suspenders.
The second offence took place in Brierfield at 11.15pm on New Year’s Eve
when Whittaker exposed himself while wearing knickers on his head.
The third offence took place in Burnley between 7am and 7.15am on January
27 when Whittaker was seen exposing himself while wearing a mask and
Spiderman-like jogging bottoms.
The fourth offence took place in Burnley at 6am on February 2 when
Whittaker was seen exposing himself while wearing a ‘white bandage’
Halloween-style mask with blood dripping from it, a blue long sleeved top
and a white bra.
The fifth offence took place in Burnley at 4am on April 24 when Whittaker
was caught on CCTV exposing himself while wearing similar clothing to when
he committed the same offence in Brierfield.
The final offence took place in Burnley at 2.50am on May 10 when Whittaker
was recorded on a mobile phone exposing himself while wearing a head
covering, suspected to be light-coloured underwear, a light-coloured bra on
his chest, with a blue coloured nurse / medical top which was open at the
front, ripped suspenders, and pink knickers.
Enquiries relating to a Peugeot 206 captured on CCTV around some of the
times and locations the offences took place led officers to the home
address of 53-year-old Whittaker.
Inside his then home in Berrington Way, Oakworth, Keighley, officers found
numerous items, including, women’s underwear in the defendant’s bedroom and
clothing matching that worn during the commission of the offences.
Following a trial at Burnley Crown Court, Whittaker, now of no fixed
address, was found guilty of six counts of indecent exposure. He was
remanded into custody to be sentenced on December 21.
DC Lee Walker, of Burnley CID, said: “Whittaker is a prolific offender who
carried out his perverted offending over a prolonged period of time. A
significant amount of police resources went into identifying and arresting
Whittaker. Without that I am convinced that he would still be offending
today.“Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Whittaker refused to
admit what he had done. I would like to thank the jury for their considered
verdicts and my colleagues for their professionalism and dedication during
this complex investigation.“I know the public will be appalled by
Whittaker’s abhorrent offending and pleased that this persistent offender
is now behind bars.”