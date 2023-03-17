Saturday, March 18, 2023
A pervert who entered horse stables with intent to commit a sexual offence has been jailed

by uknip247

Police were called around 12.40am on May 16, last year, by the owner of the stable block to say he had caught a man on his property.

He had been alerted by a sensor that there was a trespasser on his property and when he went to the stables he found defendant Shane Taylor-Waters crouched behind his horse.

When we attended and arrested Taylor-Waters on suspicion of burglary he said the following: “I’m in an unstable Situation. I’ve tried getting medication for it. I’m on licence. I have an unusual habit.”

When Taylor-Waters was further arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, he said: “I thought about doing it. Then thought better.”

Taylor-Waters, who has previous conviction for sexual offences involving animals, added: “I went there with the intention of doing it. I went in the stable and sat there for five minutes and didn’t do anything. Then the man came out and caught me.”

Taylor-Waters, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was jailed for 12 months when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this week.

DC Leigh Palfreeman, of Burnley CID, said: “This was an extremely sinister offence. Thankfully Taylor-Waters was interrupted before he could take his worrying behaviour any further.”

