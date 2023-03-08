Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Wednesday, March 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

A Peterborough couple who ran a criminal enterprise selling class-A drugs across the county has been sentenced

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

Police raided the home of Mohammed Ahmed in Cottonwood Drive on 21 September and found £5,000 stashed in his wardrobe and three mobile phones in his bed.

In his vehicle they also found another £200 in cash and wraps of cocaine in the driver’s door and in the sunglasses holder.

At the same time officers also searched the home of his girlfriend, Helen Sutcliffe, in Glover Drive and found further wraps of cocaine, edible cannabis and a drug debt and delivery list.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (3 March) 25-year-old Ahmed was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

Sutcliffe, 40, was sentenced on 11 January to 18 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Detective Constable Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “This drug dealing duo were running a sophisticated criminal enterprise supplying class A drugs throughout Cambridgeshire and the surrounding area. Unfortunately for the pair they left a trail of evidence behind and have now been sentenced for their crimes.

“County lines bring misery to our communities in the form of drug dealing, exploitation and violence.”

The raids were part of Operation Hypernova, a crackdown on exploitation and illegal drugs.

During the operation, 33 county lines were dismantled, with crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth more than £600,000 seized along with hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash and assets including vehicles, jewellery and clothing. Several weapons were also seized.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

It is with great sadness that we announce...

Man jailed for coercively controlled after a trial...

Fake Police officer from Essex is jailed

A father and son who stole four vehicles...

Two men are beginning prison sentences after a...

A drug dealer who was pulled over by...

A group of drug dealers who used children...

An investigation has been launched and a man...

Independent charity Crimestoppers announced a £20,000 reward for...

Three people including a pair of brothers have...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More