A Peterborough drug dealer who was caught out because his car was on false plates has been jailed

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

by uknip247

Sundeep Bhogal, 34, was stopped by traffic officers near to his home in Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, in the early hours of 18 December last year as they suspected he was driving a cloned vehicle.

Checks showed the red Mitsubishi Colt he was driving was on false registration plates and Bhogal was disqualified from driving, therefore also uninsured.

As officers approached the car, they were overwhelmed with the smell of cannabis, resulting in Bhogal being detained while officers searched the car.

They found several carrier bags containing about £2,220 worth of cannabis leaf, as well as cannabis edibles in the form of cookies, bongs, cannabis-infused vape pens and three small bags of high-purity cocaine hydrochloride which is usually broken down with other substances to sell on the streets.

Cannabis Infused Cookies

Following his arrest, officers searched his home where they found empty containers matching the same cannabis edibles packaging found in his car, and other paraphernalia.

Bhogal appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (12 April) where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison after previously admitting possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of cocaine, acquiring criminal property – namely designer clothing and sunglasses, possession of an article for use in fraud – namely a false registration plate, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has also been disqualified from driving for three years and four months, as well as having eight points put on his licence.

Detective Constable Mark Clapham, who investigated, said: “This was a great spot by our traffic officers – a simple vehicle check has led to us discovering a drug dealing enterprise in the form of cannabis edibles, which may seem to be relatively harmless, however they are increasingly being offered to young people across the country.

“They are extremely dangerous as they often don’t have the smell or appearance of cannabis and look like a normal shop-bought food item but can be a lot stronger than other cannabis products. Their effects are usually delayed, meaning people are likely to consume more before they start to feel the effects.”

