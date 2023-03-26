A plastic bag full of cannabis was found stuffed inside an oven by police

Officers made the discovery while carrying out a warrant at a house in Barnby Gate, Newark.

After forcing entry into the property, the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team searched the house.

The planned raid went ahead after police received intelligence drug activity could potentially be taking place inside.

Following a thorough search, officers discovered a bag containing multiple cannabis buds that had been hidden in the oven.

Suspected Class A drugs, cash, multiple phones, and drug paraphernalia were also found during the warrant on Thursday (23 March).

PC Mike Weston, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team, said: “As a direct result of this operation, we were able to seize and destroy quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs.

“We don’t want those involved in potential drug activity operating in our communities, and we know that people living in these areas don’t want that either.

“This type of offending is a blight on society and brings nothing but trouble, which is precisely why we work so hard to identify this activity and to take these drugs away from our streets.

“Proactive warrants like the one used in this incident are one of the key tools we have at our disposal to do that, but they rely heavily on information we receive.

“With this in mind, we’d ask anyone who has any information that could assist our investigation following this discovery to call the police on 101, quoting incident 106 of 23 March 2023.”