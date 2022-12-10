A Plumstead man has been jailed for racially aggravated common assault and assaulting police officers at an England match at Wembley

Jack Scotter, 27, of Plumstead was intoxicated and removed from the England v Switzerland game on 26 March. Once outside, he racially abused stewards and assaulted four of them by punching, kicking, head-butting and spitting. He also kicked and spat in the eye of a police officer and head-butted another officer.

He appeared on bail at Harrow Crown Court on 9 December where he pleaded guilty to four counts of racially aggravated common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. He was jailed for 13 months.