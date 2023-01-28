A police commander has revealed the vital work his neighbourhood policing team does on a daily basis to serve their community

He shared his perspective as Nottinghamshire Police participates in a national week of action highlighting the force’s grassroots commitment to addressing local issues and keeping people safe.

It’s 8 a.m., and a member of the Broxtowe district neighbourhood policing team is required to attend a briefing with their sergeant to understand the crime that has occurred in their area in the previous 24 hours and to be assigned local taskings.

They are also shown who is currently wanted in their area during this briefing.

It’s only the beginning of another hectic day, with numerous challenges and demands to meet:

9 a.m. – Visits a nearby primary school to give a presentation on knife crime during their morning assembly. The officer has the opportunity to speak with a couple of teachers, who inform him about issues they are having with parents parking outside the school building, endangering pedestrians. Officer agrees to come back later in the day to inform parents.

10.30 a.m. – The officer pays a visit to a vulnerable resident who wishes to report problems with local young people in the area. Residents are experiencing repeated problems as a result of this group, so the officer obtains descriptions and knocks on neighbours’ doors to review CCTV. The officer arranges for Victim Care to contact the victim in order to provide ongoing support.

11.15am – The next step is to go to a shop on the High Street to gather information about a recent shop theft. The officer takes a witness statement and seizes CCTV.

12pm – It’s time to join the neighbourhood policing team for a speeding operation on a major road through Broxtowe.

2 p.m. – The officer is diverted to assist responding officers with a domestic incident. As a result, a man is arrested for assault and transported to the custody suite by the officer.

2.30pm – The officer drives past hot-spot patrol areas on his way back from the custody suite. Later in the day, they will update police systems to show that this has been completed.

2.45 p.m. – School patrol to deal with parking issues. The officer speaks with the parents, explains why they are there, and requests that they park more carefully the next time.

3.30 p.m. – The officer returns to the station and attends a safeguarding meeting to discuss a young person who is at risk of being exploited by a criminal. The meeting is with Broxtowe Borough Council and social services partners, and the officer is asked to provide information about their interactions with that young person as well as share intelligence.

4.30pm – Earlier in the day theft and harassment issues. Shares the CCTV footage with the system so that other officers can identify the offender. Officer updates police system to reflect changes in tasking.

“Neighborhood policing remains the real cornerstone of our police service and is at the very heart of our positive public engagement and community reassurance work,” said Inspector Mike Ebbins, District Commander of the Broxtowe district, reflecting on the typical daily demands faced by his neighbourhood policing team.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams are really passionate about providing the best service to the public.

“These officers are the visible eyes and ears in their areas who identify issues that are a cause of concern for people and then work towards solutions to make our communities safer.

“They are the officers who know who the vulnerable people are in their areas and who are there for them when they are most needed.

“As a team, they continue to listen to local residents in order to understand what issues are most important to them.

“They will then take positive action to address those concerns by focusing on specific priorities and collaborating closely with partners to solve problems in their respective areas.

“I am very proud of my neighbourhood policing team’s daily commitment to ensuring people are protected and feel safe and being there for members of the public when they need them.

“In order to achieve our aims I want the community to continue to tell us what issues are causing them concern and to have the confidence to report information to us so we can then take appropriate action to tackle problems.

“I promise that any information shared will be reviewed by an officer to see if we can take action, and, of course, anything reported will be treated in strictest confidence.”

Concerns about crime in their area can be reported to Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Dial 999 in an emergency.

Nottinghamshire Police is still encouraging residents to sign up for Nottinghamshire Alert so that they can have direct engagement with the force and its partners on issues that are important to them.

More residents are being encouraged to sign up for the police messaging system so that they can stay up to date on the latest crime prevention advice and other safety announcements.

Visit https://www.nottinghamshirealert.co.uk/ to sign up for Nottinghamshire Alert.

Residents can also access the Broxtowe North and Broxtowe South police pages on Facebook for the latest news and contact information in their areas, as well as their local neighbourhood policing teams pages on the force’s website.