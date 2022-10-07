After a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Matthew Shaw of Derbyshire Police, who was charged by Nottinghamshire Police last month, was remanded in custody.

The 37-year-old from Nottinghamshire faces 29 charges, including voyeurism, sexual communication with a child, causing a child to engage in sexual activity, causing a child to witness a sexual act, and possessing indecent images of children.

He was remanded in custody and is due back in court on November 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Previously, Nottinghamshire Police Detective Inspector Gemma Scott stated, ‘A significant amount of work has gone into this complex and large-scale investigation, which is reflective of Nottinghamshire Police’s commitment to vigorously pursue those who commit sexual offences against children.’

‘We are committed to assisting victims of these types of crimes and will always do everything possible to ensure their justice.’

Derbyshire Police suspended Shaw.

Derbyshire Constabulary expects the highest level of standards and professionalism from its officers and staff, according to Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell.

‘If the alleged offences against Matthew Shaw are proven, they would be far below the standards expected of Derbyshire Constabulary employees.’