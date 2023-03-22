Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING A police constable has been dismissed without notice after an investigation by professional standards officers found he acted in a discriminatory and disrespectful way to Black officers on his team

A police constable has been dismissed without notice after an investigation by professional standards officers found he acted in a discriminatory and disrespectful way to Black officers on his team

by uknip247

The investigation into PC Toby Caswell’s actions began after concerned colleagues reported his behaviour through the Met’s existing misconduct reporting channels.

A misconduct panel heard that PC Caswell used language and acted in a manner that belittled, mocked and humiliated officers.

Between 2019 and 2021 he was alleged to have made discriminatory comments and asked a colleague “why don’t you go back to your own country?”.

The panel also heard evidence PC Caswell sprayed disinfectant on the front of one of the PC’s trousers and deliberately called a PC’s phone at inappropriate times such as during briefings.

The misconduct panel, which concluded on 22 March and was chaired by an independent legally qualified chair, found PC Caswell breached the police standards of professional behaviour in respect of equality and diversity, authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

It found gross misconduct proven and PC Caswell was dismissed without notice.

Chief Superintendent Andy Carter, responsible for policing Camden and Islington at Central North Command Unit, said: “PC Caswell’s behaviour towards his three fellow officers was appalling and he has quite rightly been dismissed.

“I am very sorry that his colleagues had to endure this behaviour and I welcome the fact that multiple officers reported PC Caswell’s conduct so swift action could be taken.

“Everyone in the Met is clearer than ever that we must root out those who corrupt the integrity of our organisation.”

PC Caswell will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Bolton in February have charged a suspect

Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for London as sewage surveillance findings suggest reduced transmission

New compensation scheme opens for postmasters who exposed Horizon scandal

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

Leading UK bosses join the mission to get thousands more prisoners into work

Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

UKAEA and Kyoto Fusioneering to advance fusion materials

During a training exercise, a Piper aircraft came to rest in a ditch after veering from the runway at Cotswold Airport, Gloucestershire, after an...

Exploring the Different Modes of Payment Used in UK Online Casinos

Crack your Easter childcare costs with tax-free top ups 

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More