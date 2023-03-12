Sunday, March 12, 2023
BREAKING

A police cordon has been erected in Swindon town centre following reports of a “serious sexual assault” on a woman

written by uknip247
At around 4.45 a.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted near Commercial Road (March 11).

Following an investigation, a man in his twenties was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Gablecross for questioning. The Commercial Road area is still cordoned off as officers continue to investigate the serious crime.

“A man has been arrested following a report of a serious sexual assault in Swindon,” said a Wiltshire Police spokeswoman. At around 4.45 a.m. this morning, we received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted near Commercial Road (March 11).

“A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody in Gablecross for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing, and a cordon has been erected, which will remain in place while detectives conduct their investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 and reference crime number 54230026466. People can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

