On the evening of Monday 26 September 2022, officers received information about a man that had failed to stop for officers in Sussex and had since been seen in Kent.

Following an area search, and with the assistance of the National Police Air Service the vehicle was located at the Vauxhall Roundabout and pursued through Hildenborough, to Weald. The car was found in a field off Eggpie Lane, but the man had run from the car.

PD Ciara and NPAS were able to direct the handler to the woods, where a man was found hiding from patrols.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old from London was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and dangerous driving.

He has been bailed while enquiries continue.