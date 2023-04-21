Friday, April 21, 2023
@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A ‘police incident’ has slowed traffic to a halt in South London this evening as a major route is blocked

by uknip247

The A212 Wellesley Road in Croydon has been closed while emergency services respond.

The first pictures from the site show a white BMW swerving into the pavement, its right side shattered after a crash. The police are on the scene.

The actual nature of the incident is unknown, and authorities have yet to corroborate the circumstances. Lane restrictions are in effect on the A212 Wellesley Road (Northbound) near the junction of Poplar Walk, according to the traffic monitoring website Jambusters.

The approach is congested.

