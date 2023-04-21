The A212 Wellesley Road in Croydon has been closed while emergency services respond.

The first pictures from the site show a white BMW swerving into the pavement, its right side shattered after a crash. The police are on the scene.

A ‘Police Incident’ Has Slowed Traffic To A Halt In South London This Evening As A Major Route Is Blocked

The actual nature of the incident is unknown, and authorities have yet to corroborate the circumstances. Lane restrictions are in effect on the A212 Wellesley Road (Northbound) near the junction of Poplar Walk, according to the traffic monitoring website Jambusters.

The approach is congested.