A police inspector who faced allegations of having made sexual comments towards colleagues whilst off-duty and intentionally touching a colleague's bare leg, has been dismissed

A Police Inspector Who Faced Allegations Of Having Made Sexual Comments Towards Colleagues Whilst Off-duty And Intentionally Touching A Colleague’s Bare Leg, Has Been Dismissed

Simon Gee, an Inspector employed by Cumbria Constabulary since July 2020, was subject of a misconduct hearing between 11th-14th April. The hearing was chaired by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair.

Gee faced four allegations of misconduct. Two were found to amount to gross misconduct and two were found to amount to misconduct.

The hearing found that his actions were so serious as to justify dismissal.

Gee was investigated after fellow officers recognised his actions towards colleagues on a night-out were inappropriate and raised their concerns to the Constabulary’s Professional Standards Department.  

As a result of the hearing, Gee will be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

Cumbria Constabulary’s Deputy Chief Constable Rob Carden said: “Cumbria Police holds its officers to the highest standards of integrity, whether on or off duty. It is clear that this officer fell far below these standards.

“Whilst this incident took place when the officer was off duty, his comments and actions towards policing colleagues were inappropriate and inexcusable. 

“No police officer should act in this way.

“The finding of Gross Misconduct will result not only in the officer’s dismissal from the force, but also addition to the barred list, meaning the individual will not be able to become a police officer elsewhere.

“I can assure the public that this officer’s actions are wholly unrepresentative of our Police Officers and staff, who work every day to keep people safe and in a manner which we can all be proud.

“I hope that the outcome of the Misconduct Proceedings will demonstrate to the public that all allegations against police officers and staff are treated with the utmost seriousness, investigated thoroughly and, where wrong-doing is found to be evidenced, significant action taken to hold them accountable.

“I would like to thank the panel, and in particular the Independent Legally Qualified Chair, for their thoroughness and diligence throughout this hearing.”

