A police investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Barnsley

Officers were called by Yorkshire Ambulance Service shortly after 6.30am on Saturday (6 May) after a man was found seriously injured at a property on Springwood Road in the Hoyland area.

Police attended the scene and sadly a 38-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. His family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death has now been launched.

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

