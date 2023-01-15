Sunday, January 15, 2023


Suspects
A police investigation into a reported stabbing resulted in the charging and appearance of two men in court

A police investigation into a reported stabbing resulted in the charging and appearance of two men in court

by @uknip247

 

Following the incident in Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, at around 1.10am on Wednesday, a man was given first aid before being taken to hospital with stab wounds to his body and legs (11 January 2023).

Hiwa Karimi, 27, of Kelham Drive, Sherwood, and Aram Karimi, 27, of Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, were both arrested and appeared in Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Hiwa Karimi has been charged with intentional wounding and assault by beating. Aram Karimi has been charged with intentional wounding.

Both were granted conditional bail and are scheduled to appear in Nottingham Crown Court on February 9, 2023.

“Weapons have no place on the streets of Nottinghamshire,” said Nottinghamshire Police Constable Hollie Fothergill. The force takes all reports of weapon-enabled crime very seriously and works hard every day to keep people safe and violence out of our communities.

“I’d like to reassure the public that we will take strong action against anyone who carries and uses weapons to cause harm, and we will do everything we can to prosecute those who endanger the safety of others.”

