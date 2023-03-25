A police message designed to combat distraction thefts in Nottingham is reaching thousands of people every day – thanks to the support of two major city venues

Victoria Centre and Motorpoint Arena donated advertising space to help officers spread the ‘Keep your stuff safe’ advice.

Officers from the City Centre neighbourhood team approached the venues having had the new idea of displaying the message on giant screens.

Neighbourhood officers launched Operation Cloud in January following a rise in mobile thefts at places including fast-food outlets and coffee shops.

A number of initiatives were launched as part of the proactive operation, including a mix of plain-clothed and high-visibility patrols.

Officers have also distributed crime prevention postcards and posters, advising the public on how to keep their possessions safe.

To help spread the message further, bosses at Victoria Centre and Motorpoint Arena agreed to display the crime prevention messaging on giant screens at both venues without charge.

Sergeant Paul Whitehead, of the City Centre neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are extremely grateful to both venues for supporting this important campaign.

“It appears to be having the desired effect as reports of mobile phone distraction thefts have fallen in recent weeks.

“We recently went from 13 reports in three weeks, to just one report in 10 days.

“We will continue to work with our partners to tackle crime and make Nottingham an even safer place to live, work and visit.”

Nigel Wheatley, centre director at Victoria Centre, said: “We’re pleased to be playing a part in Nottinghamshire Police’s latest initiative seeking to combat distraction thefts across the city.

“As a public venue, the safety of our shoppers, staff and retailers is always our number one priority and, as such, we’re regularly reviewing ways in which we can ensure the centre remains a safe and comfortable place for shoppers to visit.

“It’s encouraging to hear that the initiative is already having a positive impact across the city, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the Nottinghamshire Police team in the future.”

Both Victoria Centre and Motorpoint Arena are also supporting other crime prevention campaigns, including Violence Against Women & Girls (VAWAG).

Sam Hodkin, Head of Security at Motorpoint Arena, said: “The safety of visitors at our venue is of paramount importance. We will continue to engage with Nottinghamshire Police to ensure that we are doing everything possible to deter criminal activity at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham.”

The postcards and posters that have been distributed across the city centre encourage people to “keep you stuff safe, don’t give anyone the opportunity”.