Tuesday, April 18, 2023
A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

A police officer and an ex-officer are to face prosecution for alleged offences, including sharing imagery taken at scenes of sudden deaths.

by uknip247

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has made the decision to prosecute the individuals after receiving evidence submitted in an investigation file by the Police Ombudsman for NI.

The PPS has stated that one individual will be prosecuted for three counts of improper use of a public electronic communications network in relation to the sharing of the imagery. The case is currently being heard.

The PPS has informed four families connected to the investigations of its outcome and will continue to engage with them as the two separate prosecutions progress.

