On Friday, 15 July, a misconduct hearing was held at the Empress State Building in relation to the case of Detective Sergeant Wayne Stanley, 41, who was assigned to the Met Operations Command.

On the 28th of December, 2019, DS Stanley was present when Surrey Police officers responded to a call to a residential address. Officers on the scene noticed DS Stanley drop a small package from his pocket, which was later confirmed to contain cocaine.

Following an investigation by Surrey Police, Wayne Stanley was charged with cocaine possession by postal requisition on April 6, 2021. On 20 May 2022, he was found guilty at Guildford Crown Court and fined £750 plus costs of £2,250.

On the day of his arrest, the officer was placed on restricted duty, and he remained so until his dismissal.

Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball, the chair, considered all of the evidence and determined that DS Stanley had violated the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct at the level of gross misconduct, and he was fired without notice.

Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Trevers, the Met’s Operations Commander, stated: “This officer’s actions were far below the values and standards that we strive to uphold.

“Our communities deserve the best from their police officers, and such behaviour has no place in the Met. Our professional standards team will continue to look for those who fail us and hold them accountable.”