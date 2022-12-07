Wednesday, December 7, 2022
A police officer has been cleared of killing 10-year-old Makayah Dermot and his aunt, 34-year-old Rozanne Cooper, after the driver of a stolen car lost control and struck the pair as they walked on the sidewalk

@uknip247

 

Joshua Dobby, 23, was driving at speeds of up to 60 mph in a 20 mph zone when he lost control of the stolen vehicle and fled from police.

On August 31, 2016, Dobby mounted the pavement and struck the ten-year-old child actor and his aunt in Penge, southeast London. A third child who was also involved in the terrifying crash suffered serious injuries.

PC Edward Welch, 34, has maintained his innocence for the past six years, claiming that he was attempting to protect the public when Dobby decided to flee the police in a stolen vehicle.

In an attempt to stop Dobby, the officer activated the lights and sirens on his marked police vehicle.

PC Welch was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of dangerous driving following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

However, after less than two hours of deliberation, a jury today, Wednesday, December 7th, cleared the officer of all charges.

Dobby, the estranged son of millionaire pet food wholesaler Mark Dobby, was previously convicted at the Old Bailey of two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Dobby, who has never held a driver’s licence and has 53 prior convictions, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in March 2017.

Dobby stole the Ford Focus six days before the collision, according to prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC.

PC Welch, a skilled police driver, joined the force in 2008. Before being allowed to pursue vehicles in police BMWs, he had completed over two months of advanced driving courses.

The investigation by the IOPC was completed in August 2017. In June 2019, an inquest determined that Dobby killed Makayah and Mc Cooper unlawfully. The CPS authorised criminal charges against PC Welch on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

