A police officer has been convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Leeds Crown Court

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, a police officer was found guilty of sexual assault.

PC On the afternoon of Saturday, October 3, 2020, Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, was drinking at The Church House public house in Wath.

He made sexually suggestive remarks to a woman in the pub while also photographing her and showing it to others.

Hinchcliffe then sprayed beer foam from the top of his pint at her chest, pulled her top down, and snapped another photo.

The woman was distressed by the incident and requested that a friend come and pick her up so she could leave.

An investigation was launched following a report to South Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Department (PSD). Hinchcliffe responded ‘no comment’ to every question posed to him during the interview.

CCTV footage obtained from The Church House, as well as photographs taken by Hinchcliffe on his mobile phone, were obtained and used in the investigation.

Hinchcliffe was charged with one count of sexual assault, which he denied, but a jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty yesterday (Tuesday 10 January).

Hinchcliffe, who worked in training, is still suspended, and an internal misconduct investigation is ongoing.

At a later date, he will be sentenced.

“Hinchcliffe behaved in a way that day that fell well below the standards we expect of our officers and staff, including when they are not on duty,” said Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of PSD. This behaviour has outraged colleagues across the force, as well as our communities. We remain committed to ensuring that our workforce reflects the high standards that the people of South Yorkshire rightly expect, and we will continue to take appropriate action if this does not occur.”