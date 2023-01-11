Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Police Officer Has Been Convicted Of Sexual Assault Following A Trial At Leeds Crown Court
Home » Breaking » A police officer has been convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Leeds Crown Court

A police officer has been convicted of sexual assault following a trial at Leeds Crown Court

by @uknip247

Following a trial at Leeds Crown Court, a police officer was found guilty of sexual assault.
PC On the afternoon of Saturday, October 3, 2020, Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, was drinking at The Church House public house in Wath.
He made sexually suggestive remarks to a woman in the pub while also photographing her and showing it to others.
Hinchcliffe then sprayed beer foam from the top of his pint at her chest, pulled her top down, and snapped another photo.
The woman was distressed by the incident and requested that a friend come and pick her up so she could leave.
An investigation was launched following a report to South Yorkshire Police Professional Standards Department (PSD). Hinchcliffe responded ‘no comment’ to every question posed to him during the interview.
CCTV footage obtained from The Church House, as well as photographs taken by Hinchcliffe on his mobile phone, were obtained and used in the investigation.
Hinchcliffe was charged with one count of sexual assault, which he denied, but a jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty yesterday (Tuesday 10 January).
Hinchcliffe, who worked in training, is still suspended, and an internal misconduct investigation is ongoing.
At a later date, he will be sentenced.
“Hinchcliffe behaved in a way that day that fell well below the standards we expect of our officers and staff, including when they are not on duty,” said Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of PSD. This behaviour has outraged colleagues across the force, as well as our communities. We remain committed to ensuring that our workforce reflects the high standards that the people of South Yorkshire rightly expect, and we will continue to take appropriate action if this does not occur.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Wet and windy conditions will prevail as we approach the weekend, owing...

Officers are looking for information to assist in the search for Ahmed...

Following a series of car fires in Camberwell, a man was arrested...

In the early hours of this morning, a woman was killed in...

Three men were charged with drinking and driving after being pulled over...

This afternoon, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters were dispatched to...

Nottinghamshire Police have issued an urgent warning about the ongoing problem of...

A county line drug dealer in Medway who sold heroin and crack...

Police showed their determination to quickly respond to knife crime after arresting...

Man arrested after 130 nitrous oxide canisters found at his address

Police have arrested a man after reports of a stabbing in the...

Police probe possible terror attack after man wielding a homemade weapon attacked...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"