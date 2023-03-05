A police officer has been dismissed without notice after a misconduct hearing

PC Shanoor Ali, of the Met’s South West Basic Command Unit (BCU), appeared at a hearing from February 22 to 24 to answer allegations that he breached the standards of behaviour in respect of use of force after he punched a member of the public.

The alleged incident happened on 27 June 2021, when PC Ali attended an address in Tooting, together with other uniformed officers.

Present at the address was a female member of the public. It was alleged PC Ali assaulted her before she was arrested. The case against the woman was later discontinued.

After hearing all the evidence, the misconduct panel found the allegations proven at the level of gross misconduct.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, South West BCU commander, said: “This matter will clearly be of great concern to our community, and rightly so. I can only imagine the trauma, and physical impact on the woman concerned, at the hands of a police officer. I am shocked by what happened.



“Police officers do need to use force in some instances, but it is clear that PC Ali went way beyond what was proportionate in this incident.

“It is right that he has been held to account for his actions and will now no longer be a police officer.”



Former PC Ali will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.