A police officer has been dismissed without notice after a misconduct hearing

On Tuesday, 1 November, PC Rasvinder Agalliu based at the Central West

Command Unit, was found to have breached the standards of professional

behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity; discreditable conduct;

duties and responsibilities and orders and instructions.

The misconduct panel heard that on 25 June 2020, Met police officers

executed a search warrant at the home address of PC Agalliu.

A number of items were seized including class A drugs, drugs paraphernalia,

a large quantity of cash and a Metropolitan Police radio.

On 25 October 2020, police officers executed a search warrant at a former

address of PC Agalliu.

A number of items were seized including body armour belonging to PC

Agalliu, a set of handcuffs, items of uniform and a set of case papers and

interview discs relating to PC Agalliu’s investigation of an offence.

A large number of cannabis plants under cultivation were also found at the

address.

PC Agalliu was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

After hearing all of the evidence the panel, led by an independent legally

qualified chair, determined that PC Agalliu should be dismissed without

notice.

A file regarding the criminal matters had previously been passed to the

Crown Prosecution Service who decided the case did not meet the evidential

threshold for prosecution.

Chief Superintendent Owain Richards of the Central West Command Unit said:

“This officer’s actions were a gross breach of the trust afforded to them

by the people of London.

“PC Agalliu has quite rightly been dismissed and there is no place in the

Met for officers who behave in this way.

“We are determined to get rid of any officer who fails to meet our

standards and ensure that they can never work in law enforcement again.” PC

Agalliu. will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of

Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local

policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her

Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.