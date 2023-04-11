A police officer has been treated in hospital after he was assaulted whilst making arrest enquiries in Hackney

On the afternoon of Sunday, 9 April, officers attended a residential address in relation to the breach of a court order.

The 31-year-old suspect assaulted the male police constable with body worn video devices whilst trying to run from the address. The man was subsequently detained, and arrested

on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

He was further arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to an east London police station and later charged as above.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury and has since been discharged.

Charge details

Ramon Thompson, 31 of Stoke Newington Road, N16 has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in custody at Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday, 9 May.