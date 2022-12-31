Saturday, December 31, 2022
Saturday, December 31, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

A Police Officer Is Due To Stand Trial Charged With Sexual Assault
Home BREAKING A police officer is due to stand trial charged with sexual assault

A police officer is due to stand trial charged with sexual assault

by @uknip247
PC Paul Hinchcliffe, 46, was charged with one count of sexual assault following an off-duty social event in October 2020. A report to the force’s Professional Standards Department prompted the investigation.
Hinchcliffe, who worked in training, has been suspended from duties and an internal misconduct investigation is on hold pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.
Hinchcliffe is bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.
Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of South Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Department, said: “We remain committed to ensuring our staff reflect the high standards our communities rightly expect. We will continue to investigate all reports that come into us and take appropriate action.”

RELATED ARTICLES

As people prepare to raise a glass to celebrate 2023 Nottinghamshire Police...

Five men with weapons are reported to have smashed their way into...

President Joe Biden has signed the last of five animal protection measures...

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery at a petrol station...

The widow of PC Andrew Harper has been awarded an MBE for...

KFRS Chief Executive recognised in King’s New Year Honours

A new police operation has been launched to prevent visitors trying to...

Police appeal after fatal Christmas Eve collision near Headcorn

Officers investigating a report of theft at a shop in Deal have...

Appeal to trace witness to serious collision in Horsham

Three Metropolitan Police officers, who courageously acted as human shields to save...

Police officers, staff and volunteers from forces across the country have been...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"