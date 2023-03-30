A police officer may face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Last year, Chris Kaba was killed by a single bullet fired through his car windscreen by an unidentified police officer. Protests and community events erupted in the aftermath of the 24-year-death. old’s

The Independent Office of Police Conduct’s (IOPC) director of operations stated that the decision to prosecute or not prosecute the officer is up to the CPS. The referral does not always imply that criminal charges will be filed.

After the police watchdog turned over evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, a Metropolitan Police officer could face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba.

“During the investigation, the officer was advised that they were under criminal investigation for murder,” Amanda Rowe, director of operations at the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), said. “Following the conclusion of our investigation, we have referred a file of evidence to the CPS to determine whether to charge the officer.”

The IOPC completed its investigation into the 24-year-death old’s earlier this month, and its recommendations were confirmed on Thursday.

Mr Kaba was shot by a police officer on September 5, last year, eight months ago.

An inquest in October heard that he was driving an Audi that had been linked by police to a firearms incident the day before. He wasn’t armed, and he wasn’t being treated as a suspect.

At around 9.52 p.m., officers began following him in an unmarked armed response vehicle (ARV) with no lights or sirens after recognising the Audi near the A202 in Camberwell Green.

At around 10.07 p.m., he turned left into Kirkstall Gardens, a street in Streatham, south London, where a marked police vehicle was parked, with the intention of joining the other police vehicles behind the Audi once it passed the junction.

Chris Kaba’s parents will not have closure until they find answers about their son’s police killing.

At this point, the IOPC stated, “the evidence suggests that contact was made between Mr Kaba’s Audi and the police vehicles.”

The father-to-be was then killed by a single bullet fired through his windscreen by officer NX121.

His death sparked protests and community events organised by his family.

He never got to meet his baby daughter, who was born just days before his funeral, after his death.