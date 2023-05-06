A police officer was assaulted while arresting a suspected drink-driver

Response officers were called to Savile Road, Bilsthorpe, following reports someone had crashed into a parked car.

When they arrived at the scene at around 11.55pm on 4 May, officers spotted multiple cars had been damaged on the street.

The driver of a car suspected to have caused the damage was approached by police, who asked her to get out of the vehicle.

While attempting to detain the suspect, an officer was then assaulted.

A 47-year-old was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and assaulting an emergency worker.

Sergeant Simon Brooks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our response officers were able to detain a suspect within minutes of receiving reports of potential drink-driving.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to ever get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol drugs, for the simple reason that it puts everyone at risk.

“Likewise, it is completely unacceptable for anyone to ever assault a police officer, or any other emergency worker in fact.

“We have now arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident 837 of 4 May 2023.”