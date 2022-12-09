A police officer who falsified a training document to secure access to the Police National Computer (PNC) system has been dismissed without notice

PC Akim Chartier, formally attached to the North West Basic Command Unit, appeared at an accelerated misconduct hearing on Wednesday, 7 December, to answer allegations he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to Discreditable Conduct and Honesty and Integrity.

The chair of the hearing, Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray heard on 10 March 2021, PC Chartier enrolled on and completed a PNC training package.

Having failed to attain the required pass mark of 80 per cent on the first attempt, he retook the course that same day and again failed to reach the required standard.

It was alleged that he amended his certificate to reflect that he had scored 80 per cent on the exam which he knew to be untrue. His conduct was discovered when another officer noticed a discrepancy with the score on his certificate.

PC Chartier admitted that he had amended his certificate during an investigation conducted by officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards.

After considering all the evidence, Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray found the allegations proven in respect of Discreditable Conduct and Integrity only. PC Chartier was dismissed without notice.

PC Chartier will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing. Those appearing on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct or Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.