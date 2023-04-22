A police officer who left a teenage pedestrian with catastrophic injuries after striking him with her patrol vehicle has been convicted

Sarah De Meulemeester, 26, was driving the second of three police vehicles responding to an emergency incident on Boxing Day 2020 when her vehicle struck Khia Whitehead on Garner’s Lane, Stockport.

The 15-year-old boy suffered catastrophic harm in the collision and remains in hospital, unable to communicate, with permanent brain injuries.

The CPS proved in court that De Meulemeester’s driving was dangerous due to her speed and position on the road which created a risk to pedestrians.

De Meulemeester was today found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court following a trial.

She will be sentenced on 19 May.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said: “At the time of the collision, De Meulemeester was driving at excessive speed – more than 40mph just before impact – in a 30mph zone and was travelling on the wrong side of a ‘keep left’ traffic island in dark and wet conditions.

“The officer’s driving created an unacceptable risk and was the cause of this tragic collision, which had such devastating consequences for Khia, who was a young man with his whole life ahead of him.

“Our thoughts remain with Khia’s friends and family following this verdict.”