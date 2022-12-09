A police pursuit in Chatham has led to the arrest of a suspected motorbike thief who was also found in possession of heroin

The bike initially came to the attention of a patrolling officer at around 10.40pm on Saturday 3 December, after it was seen speeding in Dock Road. The vehicle failed to stop when requested to do so and the officer initiated a pursuit, with the blue lights illuminated.

It is alleged the suspect travelled on the wrong side of the road to evade capture and repeatedly exceeded speed limits. The bike finally came to a halt in The Brook, where it collided with a car. The rider attempted to flee on foot but was successfully detained.

Aged 45 and from Rochester, the man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, theft of a motor vehicle, and for driving without a licence or insurance. He was also arrested for drugs offences, after two wraps of suspected heroin were seized when he was searched and he failed a roadside test which indicated illegal levels of cocaine and cannabis.

The suspect was later released pending the outcome of further investigation.