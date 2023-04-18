A police sniffer dog has helped to detect almost 400 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine at an address in Chatham

Two people have now been charged after searches at the Eden Avenue property also led to the recovery of around 50 grams of suspected uncut heroin. The drugs were located with the assistance of PD Hector on the morning of Monday 17 April 2023, during the latest enforcement activity by the County Line and Gangs Team.

Joel Loba, 24, of Eden Avenue was arrested on the same day. He was charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply and with possessing criminal property (namely seized cash). Chahnah Bagnall, 26, of Eden Avenue was also detained. She was charged with possessing heroin with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and with possessing criminal property (cash).

Both suspects were remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 18 April.