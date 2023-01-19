Thursday, January 19, 2023
A police stop-search resulted in the discovery of approximately 150 wraps of heroin concealed inside a suspect’s underpants

Officers from the county knife crime team were on patrol in Sutton-in-Ashfield when they came across a possible drug deal.

Cops then pursued the suspect’s vehicle to Stoneyford Road, where they sprang into action and brought it to a halt.

Officers searched the driver after stopping him around midday on Tuesday (17 January), discovering Class A drugs and cash in his possession.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A subsequent search led to the discovery of more heroin wraps hidden inside his underpants.

Following inquiries, a separate search of a property in the Birmingham area was conducted, resulting in the seizure of additional quantities of drugs and cash.

“Our team is deployed across the county on a daily basis, not just to target knives and other weapons, but also to identify other offences like drug-related crime,” said Sergeant Jonny Groves of the county knife crime team.

“Proactive stop and searches like the one used in this case play a key role in helping us to prevent and detect crime in our communities.

“This is another great example of how effective use of this police power can remove large quantities of Class A drugs from the streets of Nottinghamshire.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident 253 of 17 January 2023.

“You can also leave information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”

