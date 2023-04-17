A police vehicle flipped onto its roof following a collision with a car

A Police van was travelling along Seth Powell Way around 7.30 a.m. on, Sunday April 16, when it was involved in a road traffic accident with a car driven by a member of the public.

Police confirmed that a Kia vehicle collided with the police van, causing it to flip onto its roof.

The crash caused no casualties, according to Merseyside Police. The vehicle was recovered by recovery services.

The police van was not responding to an incident and the collision with the car occurred while travelling along the road.

A member of the public who was in the area at the time of the event stated that they assisted officers in getting out of the upturned van by opening the doors of the vehicle.