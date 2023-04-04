Tuesday, April 4, 2023
A Polish woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann is not the missing British girl, DNA results have shown

Julia Wendell, 21, became an internet sensation when she claimed she was Madeleine – despite her own parents branding her claims as ‘lies and manipulation’.

Wendell even appeared on the US show Dr Phil where she said she started suspecting she was Madeleine in June last year, without providing any proof to back up her claims.

But just days after the Dr Phil interview, during which Wendell insisted she was Madeleine, the 21-year-old received DNA test results which ruled she was not the missing girl.

Instead, the DNA results showed she was indeed from Poland – as her parents had insisted – with some Lithuanian and Romanian heritage

