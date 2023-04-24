Monday, April 24, 2023
A Portsmouth woman has been sentenced for multiple high value thefts in the Lymington area in January and February earlier this year

At Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday 21 April, Emma Nicholas, 36, of London Road in Portsmouth was sentenced to eight months after being charged with seven counts of theft, one count of fraud and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard how Nicholas entered a number of stores between 25 January and 22 February, which resulted in

• The theft of an antique clock worth £1,200 from Dials Antique Clocks on Quay Hill in Lymington on 25 January

• The theft of a hair appliance worth £200 from Jack & The Wolfe, Quay Hill in Lymington on 25 January

• A shoplifting incident from The White Stuff, Lymington High Street on 25 January. A member of staff in her 40s was assaulted during this incident.

• The theft of a wallet from Costa Coffee, Lymington High Street, and subsequent fraudulent use of cards from this wallet on 25 January.

• The theft of a number of handbags worth £1,260 from Stanwells Ltd, Lymington High Street on 25 January.

Officers identified Nicholas from the CCTV images of the various incident.

As a result of, Emma Nicholas was jailed for a total of eight months.

