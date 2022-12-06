A post-mortem on the body of a newborn baby discovered dead at a recycling centre revealed no cause of death

On Tuesday, November 29, staff discovered the youngster’s body at the site on the A10 Ely Road in Waterbeach.

A week later, Cambridgeshire Constabulary has issued a new appeal for the infant boy’s mother to seek assistance, with a nursing chief saying authorities are “very concerned” for her well-being.

A post-mortem was performed on Monday, according to police, but the results were “inconclusive” about the baby’s cause of death.

“Our investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing, and we are still trying to locate the baby’s mother,” Det Ch Supt John Massey said on Tuesday.

“Further medical tests are scheduled, but they will take time.” We’re keeping an open mind about what happened and looking into every possible avenue.”

“We are very concerned for the mother of the baby boy who was tragically discovered at a recycling centre in Waterbeach last week,” said Carol Anderson, Chief Nursing Officer at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough.

“We want to make a direct appeal to her to come forward for the medical assistance and support she requires.” All NHS doors are open, and our team is ready to assist you, so please do not be afraid to come forward.

“She can seek assistance by visiting her local GP, midwifery team, or A&E department, or by calling NHS 111 first if she prefers.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit it to the police force online through the Major Incident Public Portal. If anyone has immediate concerns about someone’s safety, they should dial 999.